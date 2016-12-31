Is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19500.31, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) has a large market cap size. Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE: AKO-A) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/7/1994. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Embotelladora Andina S.A., is 7.46, and so far today it has a volume of 602. Performance year to date since the 7/7/1994 is 26.54%.

To help you determine whether Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.01 and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 7.37 and the P/B ratio is 2.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) is trading at, 20.53 (-0.34% today), Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a dividend yield of 3.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.79, and this is looking to grow in the next year to *TBA after growing *TBA this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.30%, and -2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 946.57, and the number of shares float is 126.66. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.94. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Embotelladora Andina S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -10.39%, with 44.88% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.