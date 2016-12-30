Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36147.84, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has a large market cap size. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Emerson Electric Co. is in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Emerson Electric Co., is 3899.87, and so far today it has a volume of 704378. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 21.98%.

To help you determine whether Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.86 and forward P/E is 21. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Emerson Electric Co. has a value for PEG of 6.45. P/S ratio is 2.49 and the P/B ratio is 4.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.36 and 29.95 respectively.

At the current price Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is trading at, 55.78 (-0.75% today), Emerson Electric Co. has a dividend yield of 3.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 74.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.46, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.90% after growing -33.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -33.90%, and -10.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 643.2, and the number of shares float is 639.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 71.90%. The float short is 2.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.35. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Emerson Electric Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, Emerson Electric Co. has a gross margin of 42.60%, with its operating margin at 16.70%, and Emerson Electric Co. has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -4.29%, with 40.38% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.