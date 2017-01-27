Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38691.52, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has a large market cap size. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Emerson Electric Co. is in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Emerson Electric Co., is 3646.98, and so far today it has a volume of 818777. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 7.77%.

To help you determine whether Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.44 and forward P/E is 22.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Emerson Electric Co. has a value for PEG of 6.71. P/S ratio is 2.66 and the P/B ratio is 5.11. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.16 and 32.06 respectively.

At the current price Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is trading at, 60.02 (-0.10% today), Emerson Electric Co. has a dividend yield of 3.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 74.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.46, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.13% after growing -33.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -33.90%, and -10.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 644, and the number of shares float is 641.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 72.90%. The float short is 1.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.07. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Emerson Electric Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, Emerson Electric Co. has a gross margin of 42.60%, with its operating margin at 16.70%, and Emerson Electric Co. has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -1.49%, with 45.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.76%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.