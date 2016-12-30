Is Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 39875.52, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a large market cap size. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/27/1990. Enbridge Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Enbridge Inc., is 2148.17, and so far today it has a volume of 497715. Performance year to date since the 3/27/1990 is 32.62%.

To help you determine whether Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.02 and forward P/E is 23.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Enbridge Inc. has a value for PEG of 8.59. P/S ratio is 1.57 and the P/B ratio is 3.97. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 51.89 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is trading at, 42.02 (-0.47% today), Enbridge Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 101.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.41% after growing -103.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 84.40%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 944.47, and the number of shares float is 932.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.20%, and institutional ownership is at 70.50%. The float short is 3.76%, with the short ratio at a value of 16.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.10%, and also a return on investment of 3.10%.

The ability for Enbridge Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 2.69 and total debt/equity is 3.13. In terms of margins, Enbridge Inc. has a gross margin of 31.30%, with its operating margin at 8.90%, and Enbridge Inc. has a profit margin of 5.20%.

The 52 week high is -7.33%, with 59.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.52%.

