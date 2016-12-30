Is Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11620.73, Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has a large market cap size. Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/8/2002. Encana Corporation is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Encana Corporation, is 14240.65, and so far today it has a volume of 4051013. Performance year to date since the 4/8/2002 is 134.12%.

To help you determine whether Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 36.4. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Encana Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.72 and the P/B ratio is 1.63. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.17 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is trading at, 11.73 (-0.89% today), Encana Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.51%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1060.71% after growing -237.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 125.20%, and -25.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 982.31, and the number of shares float is 972.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 67.20%. The float short is 2.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.55. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.50%, and also a return on investment of -30.10%.

The ability for Encana Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.93 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Encana Corporation has a gross margin of 63.60%, with its operating margin at -78.90%, and Encana Corporation has a profit margin of -40.80%.

The 52 week high is -12.98%, with 293.70% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.05% and the 200 day simple moving average is 29.94%.

