Is Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19979.03, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) has a large market cap size. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/3/2006. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., is 6410.18, and so far today it has a volume of 1577644. Performance year to date since the 2/3/2006 is 55.52%.

To help you determine whether Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.21 and forward P/E is 16.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a value for PEG of 1.08. P/S ratio is 0.55 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 42.33 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) is trading at, 19.47 (0.46% today), Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a dividend yield of 5.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 111.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.98% after growing 94.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -31.90%, and -8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1030.91, and the number of shares float is 756.79. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 44.20%. The float short is 4.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.80%.

The ability for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a gross margin of 23.60%, with its operating margin at 6.80%, and Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a profit margin of 3.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.60%, with 417.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 16.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is 35.36%.

