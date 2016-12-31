Is Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19277.69, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) has a large market cap size. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/25/1996. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., is 3811.62, and so far today it has a volume of 1945532. Performance year to date since the 6/25/1996 is 20.10%.

To help you determine whether Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 18.76. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.91 and the P/B ratio is 0.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 47.37 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) is trading at, 35.38 (-0.92% today), Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. has a dividend yield of 11.82%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.17, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1375.97% after growing -102.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -490.40%, and -16.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 539.84, and the number of shares float is 458.09. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 59.70%. The float short is 1.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.69. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.90%, and also a return on investment of 4.70%.

The ability for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.53 and total debt/equity is 1.59. In terms of margins, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. has a gross margin of 29.80%, with its operating margin at 8.70%, and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. has a profit margin of -2.70%.

The 52 week high is -16.11%, with 107.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.79%.

