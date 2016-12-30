Is Eni SpA (NYSE:E), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 57931.31, Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has a large market cap size. Eni SpA (NYSE: E) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/28/1995. Eni SpA is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Eni SpA, is 535.15, and so far today it has a volume of 175204. Performance year to date since the 11/28/1995 is 14.59%.

To help you determine whether Eni SpA (NYSE:E) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.74. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Eni SpA has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.1 and the P/B ratio is 1.11. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.99 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Eni SpA (NYSE:E) is trading at, 32.29 (0.53% today), Eni SpA has a dividend yield of 5.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -5.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 277.24% after growing 269.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%, and -18.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1803.59, and the number of shares float is 1228.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 32.10%, and institutional ownership is at 1.90%. The float short is 0.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.73. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.10%, and also a return on investment of -6.50%.

The ability for Eni SpA, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.55. In terms of margins, Eni SpA has a gross margin of 49.40%, with its operating margin at 1.20%, and Eni SpA has a profit margin of -5.20%.

The 52 week high is -0.22%, with 38.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.81% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.96%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.