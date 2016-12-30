Is Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13218.24, Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has a large market cap size. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Entergy Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Entergy Corporation, is 1548.18, and so far today it has a volume of 340444. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 12.59%.

To help you determine whether Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 10.27 and forward P/E is 15.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Entergy Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.23 and the P/B ratio is 1.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.11 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is trading at, 73.43 (-0.10% today), Entergy Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.16, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -32.96% after growing -118.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 153.40%, and -7.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 179.84, and the number of shares float is 178.36. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.17%, and institutional ownership is at 87.40%. The float short is 2.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.27. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 1.50%.

The ability for Entergy Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.38 and total debt/equity is 1.5. In terms of margins, Entergy Corporation has a gross margin of 87.30%, with its operating margin at 13.60%, and Entergy Corporation has a profit margin of 12.00%.

The 52 week high is -9.16%, with 17.61% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.87%.

