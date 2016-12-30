Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 56602.73, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a large market cap size. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/28/1998. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., is 5059.31, and so far today it has a volume of 2468815. Performance year to date since the 7/28/1998 is 5.04%.

To help you determine whether Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.92 and forward P/E is 18.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a value for PEG of 3.88. P/S ratio is 2.49 and the P/B ratio is 2.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 991.29 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is trading at, 27.06 (0.70% today), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a dividend yield of 6.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 129.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.23, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.61% after growing -14.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.80%, and -6.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2106.54, and the number of shares float is 1410.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 36.10%. The float short is 0.51%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.97 and total debt/equity is 1.1. In terms of margins, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a gross margin of 15.10%, with its operating margin at 15.80%, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a profit margin of 11.10%.

The 52 week high is -10.11%, with 42.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.