Is EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 59012.82, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has a large market cap size. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/4/1989. EOG Resources, Inc. is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for EOG Resources, Inc., is 3457.92, and so far today it has a volume of 972283. Performance year to date since the 10/4/1989 is 44.30%.

To help you determine whether EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 162.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that EOG Resources, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 8.46 and the P/B ratio is 4.7. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 56.27 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is trading at, 101.19 (-0.09% today), EOG Resources, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.66%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 134.80% after growing -256.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 95.40%, and -6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 582.67, and the number of shares float is 573.1. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 86.60%. The float short is 1.51%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.51. Management has seen a return on assets of -4.70%, and also a return on investment of -21.90%.

The ability for EOG Resources, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.59. In terms of margins, EOG Resources, Inc. has a gross margin of 47.30%, with its operating margin at -20.80%, and EOG Resources, Inc. has a profit margin of -17.80%.

The 52 week high is -7.48%, with 78.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.71%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.