Is EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11373.92, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has a large market cap size. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. EQT Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for EQT Corporation, is 1690.79, and so far today it has a volume of 592063. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 26.11%.

To help you determine whether EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 100.34. PEG perhaps more useful shows that EQT Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 6.15 and the P/B ratio is 1.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.47 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is trading at, 65.44 (-0.27% today), EQT Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 210.20% after growing -78.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -117.40%, and -4.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 173.33, and the number of shares float is 171.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 90.90%. The float short is 5.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.11. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.70%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for EQT Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.5, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, EQT Corporation has a gross margin of 75.50%, with its operating margin at -2.40%, and EQT Corporation has a profit margin of -21.40%.

The 52 week high is -18.75%, with 35.74% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.33% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.15%.

