Is Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14124.1, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has a large market cap size. Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/27/1986. Equifax Inc. is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Equifax Inc., is 858.46, and so far today it has a volume of 279749. Performance year to date since the 3/27/1986 is 7.74%.

To help you determine whether Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.01 and forward P/E is 19.73. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Equifax Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.47. P/S ratio is 4.69 and the P/B ratio is 5.16. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 126.67 and 35.88 respectively.

At the current price Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is trading at, 117.97 (-0.59% today), Equifax Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.11%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.01% after growing 19.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.00%, and 20.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 119.02, and the number of shares float is 118.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 89.40%. The float short is 1.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.70%, and also a return on investment of 14.10%.

The ability for Equifax Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.78 and total debt/equity is 1.04. In terms of margins, Equifax Inc. has a gross margin of 65.00%, with its operating margin at 26.30%, and Equifax Inc. has a profit margin of 15.90%.

The 52 week high is -13.42%, with 30.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.75% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.