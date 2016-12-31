Is Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25421.24, Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has a large market cap size. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/11/2000. Equinix, Inc. is in the Internet Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Equinix, Inc., is 622.84, and so far today it has a volume of 242298. Performance year to date since the 8/11/2000 is 20.58%.

To help you determine whether Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 405.78 and forward P/E is 70. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Equinix, Inc. has a value for PEG of 21.06. P/S ratio is 7.48 and the P/B ratio is 5.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.72 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is trading at, 356.53 (-0.16% today), Equinix, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.96%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 630.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 196.57% after growing 166.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.00%, and 34.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 71.19, and the number of shares float is 70.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 98.50%. The float short is 3.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.37. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 5.90%.

The ability for Equinix, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.37 and total debt/equity is 1.5. In terms of margins, Equinix, Inc. has a gross margin of 49.80%, with its operating margin at 16.50%, and Equinix, Inc. has a profit margin of 2.20%.

The 52 week high is -7.90%, with 42.52% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.