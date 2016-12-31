Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23292.87, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has a large market cap size. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/12/1993. Equity Residential is in the REIT – Residential industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Equity Residential, is 2346.29, and so far today it has a volume of 753264. Performance year to date since the 8/12/1993 is -6.31%.

To help you determine whether Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 5.51 and forward P/E is 48.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Equity Residential has a value for PEG of 2.04. P/S ratio is 9.23 and the P/B ratio is 2.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is trading at, 64.15 (0.74% today), Equity Residential has a dividend yield of 3.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -88.37% after growing 42.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and -13.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 365.78, and the number of shares float is 358.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 97.00%. The float short is 2.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.24. Management has seen a return on assets of 19.40%, and also a return on investment of 4.70%.

The ability for Equity Residential, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.84 and total debt/equity is 0.84. In terms of margins, Equity Residential has a gross margin of 67.00%, with its operating margin at 36.40%, and Equity Residential has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -9.57%, with 10.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.