Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14967, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has a large market cap size. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/7/1994. Essex Property Trust, Inc. is in the REIT – Residential industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Essex Property Trust, Inc., is 438.26, and so far today it has a volume of 221036. Performance year to date since the 6/7/1994 is -1.37%.

To help you determine whether Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 50.99 and forward P/E is 51.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.45. P/S ratio is 11.73 and the P/B ratio is 2.47. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 76.68 and 88.61 respectively.

At the current price Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is trading at, 232.85 (1.45% today), Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.79%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 138.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.44% after growing 69.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.20%, and 8.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 65.21, and the number of shares float is 64.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 98.80%. The float short is 3.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.45. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.40%, and also a return on investment of 3.10%.

The ability for Essex Property Trust, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.92 and total debt/equity is 0.92. In terms of margins, Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a gross margin of 70.10%, with its operating margin at 31.40%, and Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a profit margin of 23.10%.

The 52 week high is -1.96%, with 25.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.13%.

