Is Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17602.91, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has a large market cap size. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/29/1984. Eversource Energy is in the Diversified Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Eversource Energy, is 1612.98, and so far today it has a volume of 440701. Performance year to date since the 8/29/1984 is 12.45%.

To help you determine whether Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.78 and forward P/E is 17.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Eversource Energy has a value for PEG of 3.4. P/S ratio is 2.33 and the P/B ratio is 1.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is trading at, 55.38 (-0.34% today), Eversource Energy has a dividend yield of 3.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 62.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.07% after growing 6.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.40%, and 5.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 316.77, and the number of shares float is 313.49. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 72.30%. The float short is 1.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for Eversource Energy, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.87 and total debt/equity is 0.97. In terms of margins, Eversource Energy has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 23.90%, and Eversource Energy has a profit margin of 11.80%.

The 52 week high is -6.85%, with 14.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.