Is Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32988.49, Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has a large market cap size. Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1980. Exelon Corporation is in the Diversified Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Exelon Corporation, is 6215.57, and so far today it has a volume of 1310470. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1980 is 33.58%.

To help you determine whether Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.64 and forward P/E is 13.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Exelon Corporation has a value for PEG of 8.47. P/S ratio is 1.09 and the P/B ratio is 1.27. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.39 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is trading at, 35.56 (-0.45% today), Exelon Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.56%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 93.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.80% after growing 35.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.10%, and 21.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 923.53, and the number of shares float is 920.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 75.70%. The float short is 2.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.10%, and also a return on investment of 6.40%.

The ability for Exelon Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.27 and total debt/equity is 1.39. In terms of margins, Exelon Corporation has a gross margin of 59.10%, with its operating margin at 10.30%, and Exelon Corporation has a profit margin of 4.10%.

The 52 week high is -3.87%, with 40.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.83%.

