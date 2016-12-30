Is Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17179.84, Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a large market cap size. Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/21/2005. Expedia, Inc. is in the Lodging industry and Services sector. Average volume for Expedia, Inc., is 2205.13, and so far today it has a volume of 1349791. Performance year to date since the 7/21/2005 is -7.49%.

To help you determine whether Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 94.82 and forward P/E is 18.06. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Expedia, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.51. P/S ratio is 2.05 and the P/B ratio is 4.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.09 and 34.41 respectively.

At the current price Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is trading at, 112.88 (-0.96% today), Expedia, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 78.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 32.86% after growing 90.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -14.70%, and 33.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 150.74, and the number of shares float is 119.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 93.70%. The float short is 10.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.77. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.20%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Expedia, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.82 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, Expedia, Inc. has a gross margin of 81.30%, with its operating margin at 4.10%, and Expedia, Inc. has a profit margin of 2.30%.

The 52 week high is -15.29%, with 28.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.85%.

