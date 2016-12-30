Is Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 43202.21, Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has a large market cap size. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/9/1992. Express Scripts Holding Company is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Express Scripts Holding Company, is 4201.6, and so far today it has a volume of 1244454. Performance year to date since the 6/9/1992 is -20.62%.

To help you determine whether Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.41 and forward P/E is 10. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Express Scripts Holding Company has a value for PEG of 1.23. P/S ratio is 0.43 and the P/B ratio is 2.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.75 and 8.33 respectively.

At the current price Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) is trading at, 68.85 (-0.78% today), Express Scripts Holding Company has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.23, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.62% after growing 34.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.80%, and 0.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 622.6, and the number of shares float is 613.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.25%, and institutional ownership is at 86.90%. The float short is 3.15%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.30%, and also a return on investment of 9.00%.

The ability for Express Scripts Holding Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.96 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, Express Scripts Holding Company has a gross margin of 8.50%, with its operating margin at 4.80%, and Express Scripts Holding Company has a profit margin of 2.70%.

The 52 week high is -22.20%, with 6.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.60% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.82%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.