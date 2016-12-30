Is Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13613.95, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has a large market cap size. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Fastenal Company is in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Fastenal Company, is 2742.52, and so far today it has a volume of 768717. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 19.11%.

To help you determine whether Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.51 and forward P/E is 26.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fastenal Company has a value for PEG of 3.31. P/S ratio is 3.46 and the P/B ratio is 7.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 92.61 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is trading at, 46.87 (-0.72% today), Fastenal Company has a dividend yield of 2.54%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 68.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.97% after growing 6.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.60%, and 1.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 288.37, and the number of shares float is 287.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 4.71%, and institutional ownership is at 78.90%. The float short is 6.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.95. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.70%, and also a return on investment of 24.00%.

The ability for Fastenal Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 5.4, and quick ratio is 2.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.23 and total debt/equity is 0.23. In terms of margins, Fastenal Company has a gross margin of 49.60%, with its operating margin at 20.10%, and Fastenal Company has a profit margin of 12.60%.

The 52 week high is -4.95%, with 37.53% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.99% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.92%.

