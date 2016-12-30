Is Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10056.99, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has a large market cap size. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/3/1973. Federal Realty Investment Trust is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Federal Realty Investment Trust, is 453.66, and so far today it has a volume of 186417. Performance year to date since the 5/3/1973 is -2.36%.

To help you determine whether Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 47.28 and forward P/E is 43.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Federal Realty Investment Trust has a value for PEG of 9.46. P/S ratio is 12.73 and the P/B ratio is 5.09. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 99.28 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is trading at, 142.29 (1.60% today), Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend yield of 2.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 103.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.49% after growing 11.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.20%, and 8.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 71.81, and the number of shares float is 71.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 95.90%. The float short is 2.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.03. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 6.60%.

The ability for Federal Realty Investment Trust, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.43 and total debt/equity is 1.43. In terms of margins, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a gross margin of 68.20%, with its operating margin at 39.70%, and Federal Realty Investment Trust has a profit margin of 32.70%.

The 52 week high is -16.30%, with 5.88% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.94% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.61%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.