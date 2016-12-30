Is FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 49433.32, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has a large market cap size. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/12/1978. FedEx Corporation is in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for FedEx Corporation, is 1644.23, and so far today it has a volume of 644216. Performance year to date since the 4/12/1978 is 26.58%.

To help you determine whether FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.77 and forward P/E is 13.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that FedEx Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.63. P/S ratio is 0.94 and the P/B ratio is 3.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.16 and 83.36 respectively.

At the current price FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is trading at, 185.95 (-0.53% today), FedEx Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.86%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.73, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.43% after growing 78.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1.30%, and 19.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 264.42, and the number of shares float is 244.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 75.50%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.03. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 7.80%.

The ability for FedEx Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.93 and total debt/equity is 0.94. In terms of margins, FedEx Corporation has a gross margin of 70.90%, with its operating margin at 6.10%, and FedEx Corporation has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -7.75%, with 56.69% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.