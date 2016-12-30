Is Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10820.02, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has a large market cap size. Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/21/2015. Ferrari N.V. is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Ferrari N.V., is 459.8, and so far today it has a volume of 160278. Performance year to date since the 10/21/2015 is 21.93%.

To help you determine whether Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.59 and forward P/E is 25.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ferrari N.V. has a value for PEG of 1.87. P/S ratio is 3.44 and the P/B ratio is 45.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.93 and 27.69 respectively.

At the current price Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is trading at, 57.96 (0.29% today), Ferrari N.V. has a dividend yield of 0.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.89, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.81% after growing 10.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.10%, and 8.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 187.23, and the number of shares float is 168.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 36.40%. The float short is 2.48%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.07. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.30%, and also a return on investment of 13.40%.

The ability for Ferrari N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 9.6 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Ferrari N.V. has a gross margin of 48.40%, with its operating margin at 17.40%, and Ferrari N.V. has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -1.54%, with 85.39% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 22.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.