Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11679.07, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has a large market cap size. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/9/2010. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is 10124.82, and so far today it has a volume of 3693395. Performance year to date since the 6/9/2010 is -35.24%.

To help you determine whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 8.16 and forward P/E is 4.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a value for PEG of 0.53. P/S ratio is 0.1 and the P/B ratio is 0.64. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is trading at, 9.09 (0.31% today), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.11, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.80% after growing 645.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1289.08, and the number of shares float is 1270.36. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 4.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.79. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -36.09%, with 66.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 17.32% and the 200 day simple moving average is 26.99%.

