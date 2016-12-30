Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10152.54, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has a large market cap size. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/14/2005. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is in the Surety & Title Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Fidelity National Financial, Inc., is 1780.1, and so far today it has a volume of 629256. Performance year to date since the 10/14/2005 is -0.42%.

To help you determine whether Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.99 and forward P/E is 13.52. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.19. P/S ratio is 1.09 and the P/B ratio is 1.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.57 and 73.04 respectively.

At the current price Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is trading at, 33.94 (0.85% today), Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.97%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 50.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.67% after growing -17.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.60%, and 5.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 301.71, and the number of shares float is 261.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 87.60%. The float short is 2.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Fidelity National Financial, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.47 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 11.50%, and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.10%.

The 52 week high is -10.70%, with 23.29% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.