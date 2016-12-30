Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25200.56, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has a large market cap size. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/20/2001. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is in the Information Technology Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., is 1747.8, and so far today it has a volume of 728948. Performance year to date since the 6/20/2001 is 28.92%.

To help you determine whether Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 53.18 and forward P/E is 17.78. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.74. P/S ratio is 2.91 and the P/B ratio is 2.6. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 21.58 and 28.46 respectively.

At the current price Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is trading at, 75.79 (-1.57% today), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 71.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.05% after growing -7.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -10.10%, and 46.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 327.28, and the number of shares float is 325.11. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 1.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.36. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.80%, and also a return on investment of 3.50%.

The ability for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 1.08 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a gross margin of 31.80%, with its operating margin at 13.00%, and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.40%.

The 52 week high is -6.56%, with 39.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.19% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.67%.

