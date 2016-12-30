Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20153.62, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has a large market cap size. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Fifth Third Bancorp is in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Fifth Third Bancorp, is 7842.76, and so far today it has a volume of 2796845. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 35.94%.

To help you determine whether Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.91 and forward P/E is 15.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fifth Third Bancorp has a value for PEG of 7.91. P/S ratio is 4.83 and the P/B ratio is 1.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.61 and 13.43 respectively.

At the current price Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is trading at, 27.02 (1.08% today), Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend yield of 2.10%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.24, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -6.55% after growing 20.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.60%, and 3.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 753.97, and the number of shares float is 751.67. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.90%. The float short is 3.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.94. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.20%, and also a return on investment of 8.20%.

The ability for Fifth Third Bancorp, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.09 and total debt/equity is 1.09. In terms of margins, Fifth Third Bancorp has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 77.40%, and Fifth Third Bancorp has a profit margin of 41.70%.

The 52 week high is -3.08%, with 99.57% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.93% and the 200 day simple moving average is 34.72%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.