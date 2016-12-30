Is First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12867.14, First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) has a large market cap size. First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/15/2015. First Data Corporation is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for First Data Corporation, is 4697.45, and so far today it has a volume of 806714. Performance year to date since the 10/15/2015 is -10.86%.

To help you determine whether First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 9.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that First Data Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.11 and the P/B ratio is 12.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 27.09 and 10.12 respectively.

At the current price First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) is trading at, 14.08 (-1.40% today), First Data Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -6.08, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.05% after growing 85.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 199.80%, and 0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 901.06, and the number of shares float is 350.04. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 98.40%. The float short is 4.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.57. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.90%, and also a return on investment of 0.00%.

The ability for First Data Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 17.84 and total debt/equity is 18.2. In terms of margins, First Data Corporation has a gross margin of 43.10%, with its operating margin at 1.70%, and First Data Corporation has a profit margin of -8.50%.

The 52 week high is -14.98%, with 68.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.