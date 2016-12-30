Is First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14001.93, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has a large market cap size. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/9/2010. First Republic Bank is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for First Republic Bank, is 1055.16, and so far today it has a volume of 342017. Performance year to date since the 12/9/2010 is 39.73%.

To help you determine whether First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.5 and forward P/E is 20.54. PEG perhaps more useful shows that First Republic Bank has a value for PEG of 1.52. P/S ratio is 7.43 and the P/B ratio is 2.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.7 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is trading at, 91.83 (0.38% today), First Republic Bank has a dividend yield of 0.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.73, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.97% after growing 3.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.70%, and 18.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 153.06, and the number of shares float is 151.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.91%, and institutional ownership is at 97.70%. The float short is 2.07%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 25.10%.

The ability for First Republic Bank, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.15 and total debt/equity is 0.15. In terms of margins, First Republic Bank has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 89.30%, and First Republic Bank has a profit margin of 30.10%.

The 52 week high is -0.56%, with 64.13% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.07% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.97%.

