Is FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13242.18, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has a large market cap size. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/10/1997. FirstEnergy Corp. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for FirstEnergy Corp., is 4810.54, and so far today it has a volume of 1135136. Performance year to date since the 11/10/1997 is 2.44%.

To help you determine whether FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that FirstEnergy Corp. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.9 and the P/B ratio is 1.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 24.03 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is trading at, 31.05 (-0.22% today), FirstEnergy Corp. has a dividend yield of 4.63%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.00% after growing 169.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -4.50%, and -5.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 425.52, and the number of shares float is 424.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to 16.18%, and institutional ownership is at 75.40%. The float short is 2.31%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.04. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.20%, and also a return on investment of 4.70%.

The ability for FirstEnergy Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.61 and total debt/equity is 1.98. In terms of margins, FirstEnergy Corp. has a gross margin of 72.80%, with its operating margin at 3.60%, and FirstEnergy Corp. has a profit margin of -4.10%.

The 52 week high is -13.30%, with 5.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.65%.

