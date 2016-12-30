Is Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23201.45, Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has a large market cap size. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Fiserv, Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Fiserv, Inc., is 1169.07, and so far today it has a volume of 313534. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 17.30%.

To help you determine whether Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.9 and forward P/E is 21.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fiserv, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.11. P/S ratio is 4.26 and the P/B ratio is 9.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 76.57 and 20.3 respectively.

At the current price Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is trading at, 106.37 (-0.85% today), Fiserv, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.83% after growing 0.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.40%, and 5.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 216.27, and the number of shares float is 215.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 87.80%. The float short is 2.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.02. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.50%, and also a return on investment of 12.20%.

The ability for Fiserv, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.8 and total debt/equity is 1.8. In terms of margins, Fiserv, Inc. has a gross margin of 45.60%, with its operating margin at 25.70%, and Fiserv, Inc. has a profit margin of 16.60%.

The 52 week high is -4.61%, with 24.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.93% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.90%.

