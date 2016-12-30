Is FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13093.02, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has a large market cap size. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/15/2010. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for FleetCor Technologies, Inc., is 992.67, and so far today it has a volume of 397512. Performance year to date since the 12/15/2010 is -0.56%.

To help you determine whether FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33 and forward P/E is 17.39. PEG perhaps more useful shows that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.2. P/S ratio is 7.49 and the P/B ratio is 4.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 32.3 and 27.73 respectively.

At the current price FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is trading at, 141.17 (-0.68% today), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.85% after growing -9.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and 7.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 92.12, and the number of shares float is 90.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 94.10%. The float short is 0.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 0. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.60%.

The ability for FleetCor Technologies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.8 and total debt/equity is 1.24. In terms of margins, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a gross margin of 93.90%, with its operating margin at 40.90%, and FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a profit margin of 26.70%.

The 52 week high is -19.98%, with 31.25% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.