Is Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27000.92, Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX) has a large market cap size. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE: FMX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/11/1998. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V is in the Beverages – Brewers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V, is 680.56, and so far today it has a volume of 147515. Performance year to date since the 5/11/1998 is -15.53%.

To help you determine whether Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.66 and forward P/E is 21.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V has a value for PEG of 2.85. P/S ratio is 1.51 and the P/B ratio is 2.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.48 and 34.68 respectively.

At the current price Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V (NYSE:FMX) is trading at, 76.18 (-0.89% today), Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V has a dividend yield of 1.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.88% after growing 5.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 34.50%, and 27.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 351.3, and the number of shares float is 296.25. The senior management bring insider ownership to 79.80%, and institutional ownership is at 39.00%. The float short is 0.39%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.62 and total debt/equity is 0.72. In terms of margins, Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V has a gross margin of 37.50%, with its operating margin at 7.90%, and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B de C.V has a profit margin of 4.70%.

The 52 week high is -23.71%, with 2.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.63% and the 200 day simple moving average is -14.80%.

