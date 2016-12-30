Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48364.51, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a large market cap size. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Ford Motor Company is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Ford Motor Company, is 33457.74, and so far today it has a volume of 16904516. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is -7.15%.

To help you determine whether Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 6.09 and forward P/E is 7.45. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ford Motor Company has a value for PEG of 3.88. P/S ratio is 0.32 and the P/B ratio is 1.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.42 and 5.4 respectively.

At the current price Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is trading at, 12.13 (-0.86% today), Ford Motor Company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -9.64% after growing 492.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.40%, and -5.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3954.58, and the number of shares float is 3890.3. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.31%, and institutional ownership is at 56.70%. The float short is 0.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.03. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 3.00%.

The ability for Ford Motor Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.86 and total debt/equity is 4.36. In terms of margins, Ford Motor Company has a gross margin of 13.00%, with its operating margin at 5.30%, and Ford Motor Company has a profit margin of 5.20%.

The 52 week high is -12.72%, with 13.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.85%.

