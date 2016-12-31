Is Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18521.11, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has a large market cap size. Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/5/2016. Fortive Corporation is in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Fortive Corporation, is 1529.77, and so far today it has a volume of 186189. Performance year to date since the 7/5/2016 is 11.42%.

To help you determine whether Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.12 and forward P/E is 20.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fortive Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.03. P/S ratio is 3.01 and the P/B ratio is 7.38. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.55 and 17.08 respectively.

At the current price Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is trading at, 53.7 (-0.57% today), Fortive Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.52%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.00% after growing -2.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.10%, and 2.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 342.92, and the number of shares float is 303.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.80%, and institutional ownership is at 76.40%. The float short is 0.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.70%.

The ability for Fortive Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.37 and total debt/equity is 1.37. In terms of margins, Fortive Corporation has a gross margin of 48.30%, with its operating margin at 20.20%, and Fortive Corporation has a profit margin of 14.40%.

The 52 week high is -4.52%, with 16.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.09%.

