Is Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22306.06, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has a large market cap size. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Franklin Resources, Inc. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Franklin Resources, Inc., is 3171.45, and so far today it has a volume of 722237. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 9.28%.

To help you determine whether Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.4 and forward P/E is 14.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Franklin Resources, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.37 and the P/B ratio is 1.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.63 and 18.26 respectively.

At the current price Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is trading at, 39.54 (0.33% today), Franklin Resources, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 24.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.94, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.99% after growing -10.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.90%, and -14.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 566, and the number of shares float is 337.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 36.20%, and institutional ownership is at 48.30%. The float short is 2.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.03. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.70%, and also a return on investment of 11.50%.

The ability for Franklin Resources, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.17 and total debt/equity is 0.17. In terms of margins, Franklin Resources, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 35.60%, and Franklin Resources, Inc. has a profit margin of 25.90%.

The 52 week high is -5.79%, with 31.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.81% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.55%.

