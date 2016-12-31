Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18342.24, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a large market cap size. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/10/1995. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is in the Copper industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., is 32255.51, and so far today it has a volume of 9857809. Performance year to date since the 7/10/1995 is 99.11%.

To help you determine whether Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 9.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.29 and the P/B ratio is 3.83. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.55 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is trading at, 13.24 (-1.74% today), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -6.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 413.11% after growing -798.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 105.10%, and 5.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1360.7, and the number of shares float is 1338.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.24%, and institutional ownership is at 74.40%. The float short is 5.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.45. Management has seen a return on assets of -19.80%, and also a return on investment of -40.50%.

The ability for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 3.84 and total debt/equity is 4.01. In terms of margins, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a gross margin of 2.20%, with its operating margin at -52.90%, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a profit margin of -59.80%.

The 52 week high is -19.34%, with 276.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.45% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.11%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.