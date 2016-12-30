Is Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26474.1, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) has a large market cap size. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE: FMS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/17/1996. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA is in the Specialized Health Services industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, is 180.08, and so far today it has a volume of 56372. Performance year to date since the 9/17/1996 is 2.62%.

To help you determine whether Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.16 and forward P/E is 19.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has a value for PEG of 2.64. P/S ratio is 1.51 and the P/B ratio is 2.46. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 42.04 and 104.52 respectively.

At the current price Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) is trading at, 42.15 (-0.82% today), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has a dividend yield of 1.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.92, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.75% after growing -2.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.50%, and 8.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 622.92, and the number of shares float is 614.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 35.70%, and institutional ownership is at 2.50%. The float short is 0.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.68 and total debt/equity is 0.84. In terms of margins, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has a gross margin of 32.20%, with its operating margin at 14.30%, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is -11.30%, with 10.78% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.