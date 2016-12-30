Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 52529.4, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has a large market cap size. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. General Dynamics Corporation is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for General Dynamics Corporation, is 1584.59, and so far today it has a volume of 612527. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 28.87%.

To help you determine whether General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.92 and forward P/E is 17.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that General Dynamics Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.48. P/S ratio is 1.7 and the P/B ratio is 4.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.81 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is trading at, 172.05 (-0.67% today), General Dynamics Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.76%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 9.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.28% after growing 15.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.00%, and -3.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 303.27, and the number of shares float is 286.41. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 87.50%. The float short is 0.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.10%, and also a return on investment of 21.50%.

The ability for General Dynamics Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.34. In terms of margins, General Dynamics Corporation has a gross margin of 19.90%, with its operating margin at 13.70%, and General Dynamics Corporation has a profit margin of 9.40%.

The 52 week high is -4.46%, with 43.83% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.