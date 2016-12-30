Is General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21692.58, General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) has a large market cap size. General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE: GGP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/8/1993. General Growth Properties, Inc is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for General Growth Properties, Inc, is 4343.78, and so far today it has a volume of 2587336. Performance year to date since the 4/8/1993 is -9.92%.

To help you determine whether General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19 and forward P/E is 43. PEG perhaps more useful shows that General Growth Properties, Inc has a value for PEG of 3.19. P/S ratio is 9.11 and the P/B ratio is 2.52. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33.03 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) is trading at, 24.88 (1.51% today), General Growth Properties, Inc has a dividend yield of 3.59%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -54.47% after growing 265.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 455.10%, and -5.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 885.05, and the number of shares float is 883.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 96.00%. The float short is 1.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 4.30%.

The ability for General Growth Properties, Inc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.45 and total debt/equity is 1.47. In terms of margins, General Growth Properties, Inc has a gross margin of 69.80%, with its operating margin at 34.10%, and General Growth Properties, Inc has a profit margin of 51.70%.

The 52 week high is -22.49%, with 4.14% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.17% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.