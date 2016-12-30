Is General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36344.03, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has a large market cap size. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/10/1983. General Mills, Inc. is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for General Mills, Inc., is 3082.93, and so far today it has a volume of 829265. Performance year to date since the 6/10/1983 is 11.36%.

To help you determine whether General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.21 and forward P/E is 18.5. PEG perhaps more useful shows that General Mills, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.32. P/S ratio is 2.28 and the P/B ratio is 8.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 44.89 and 61.5 respectively.

At the current price General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is trading at, 61.76 (-0.96% today), General Mills, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 67.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.78% after growing 40.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.10%, and -7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 582.81, and the number of shares float is 577.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 71.60%. The float short is 1.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 14.60%.

The ability for General Mills, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.56 and total debt/equity is 2.27. In terms of margins, General Mills, Inc. has a gross margin of 35.60%, with its operating margin at 15.90%, and General Mills, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.20%.

The 52 week high is -14.48%, with 17.88% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.