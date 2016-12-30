Is General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53565.31, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a large market cap size. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/2010. General Motors Company is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for General Motors Company, is 13793.06, and so far today it has a volume of 3455951. Performance year to date since the 11/18/2010 is 8.38%.

To help you determine whether General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 4.02 and forward P/E is 6.11. PEG perhaps more useful shows that General Motors Company has a value for PEG of 0.48. P/S ratio is 0.33 and the P/B ratio is 1.22. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.22 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is trading at, 34.73 (-1.17% today), General Motors Company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.74, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.47% after growing 255.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 109.70%, and 10.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1524.34, and the number of shares float is 1381.23. The senior management bring insider ownership to 4.66%, and institutional ownership is at 73.00%. The float short is 3.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.2. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for General Motors Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.2 and total debt/equity is 1.77. In terms of margins, General Motors Company has a gross margin of 13.10%, with its operating margin at 6.40%, and General Motors Company has a profit margin of 8.50%.

The 52 week high is -7.98%, with 36.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.