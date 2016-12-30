Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14296.78, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has a large market cap size. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Genuine Parts Company is in the Specialty Retail, Other industry and Services sector. Average volume for Genuine Parts Company, is 700.63, and so far today it has a volume of 252474. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 15.39%.

To help you determine whether Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.8 and forward P/E is 19.65. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Genuine Parts Company has a value for PEG of 4.73. P/S ratio is 0.94 and the P/B ratio is 4.32. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 63.48 and 29.25 respectively.

At the current price Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is trading at, 95.27 (-1.22% today), Genuine Parts Company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.11% after growing 0.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.20%, and 0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 148.23, and the number of shares float is 144.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 72.90%. The float short is 2.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.61. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.20%, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Genuine Parts Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.09 and total debt/equity is 0.23. In terms of margins, Genuine Parts Company has a gross margin of 29.90%, with its operating margin at 7.20%, and Genuine Parts Company has a profit margin of 4.60%.

The 52 week high is -8.90%, with 27.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.56%.

