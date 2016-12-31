Is Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 94589.11, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a large market cap size. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/22/1992. Gilead Sciences Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Gilead Sciences Inc., is 9507.13, and so far today it has a volume of 5375926. Performance year to date since the 1/22/1992 is -27.07%.

To help you determine whether Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 6.69 and forward P/E is 6.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Gilead Sciences Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3 and the P/B ratio is 5.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.71 and 6.36 respectively.

At the current price Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is trading at, 71.36 (-1.07% today), Gilead Sciences Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.61%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.78, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -5.95% after growing 62.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.70%, and -9.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1311.37, and the number of shares float is 1307.17. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 76.10%. The float short is 1.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 29.30%, and also a return on investment of 45.90%.

The ability for Gilead Sciences Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.56 and total debt/equity is 1.6. In terms of margins, Gilead Sciences Inc. has a gross margin of 86.50%, with its operating margin at 60.80%, and Gilead Sciences Inc. has a profit margin of 47.70%.

The 52 week high is -29.52%, with 1.40% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.96%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.