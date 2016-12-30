Is GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 93891.23, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has a large market cap size. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. GlaxoSmithKline plc is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for GlaxoSmithKline plc, is 3878.02, and so far today it has a volume of 2123297. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 1.91%.

To help you determine whether GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 261.5 and forward P/E is 13.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that GlaxoSmithKline plc has a value for PEG of 22.35. P/S ratio is 2.88 and the P/B ratio is 549.14. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.27 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is trading at, 38.45 (0.04% today), GlaxoSmithKline plc has a dividend yield of 4.84%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 373.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.07% after growing 204.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.60%, and 23.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2442.54, and the number of shares float is 2431.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 9.10%. The float short is 0.29%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.82. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 41.40%.

The ability for GlaxoSmithKline plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 111.6 and total debt/equity is 140.3. In terms of margins, GlaxoSmithKline plc has a gross margin of 67.00%, with its operating margin at 6.60%, and GlaxoSmithKline plc has a profit margin of 1.10%.

The 52 week high is -13.67%, with 8.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.70% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.