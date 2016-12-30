Is Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10690.14, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has a large market cap size. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/16/2001. Global Payments Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Global Payments Inc., is 1207.3, and so far today it has a volume of 493266. Performance year to date since the 1/16/2001 is 8.30%.

To help you determine whether Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 35.82 and forward P/E is 16.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Global Payments Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.57. P/S ratio is 3.46 and the P/B ratio is 3.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.93 and 101.33 respectively.

At the current price Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is trading at, 69.51 (-0.44% today), Global Payments Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 2.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.88% after growing -1.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.80%, and 25.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 153.11, and the number of shares float is 152.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 95.80%. The float short is 3.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 4.60%.

The ability for Global Payments Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.56 and total debt/equity is 1.75. In terms of margins, Global Payments Inc. has a gross margin of 56.70%, with its operating margin at 13.20%, and Global Payments Inc. has a profit margin of 8.70%.

The 52 week high is -13.01%, with 35.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.83%.

