Is Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11775.63, Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has a large market cap size. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/18/1995. Goldcorp Inc. is in the Gold industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Goldcorp Inc., is 8607.43, and so far today it has a volume of 7227946. Performance year to date since the 8/18/1995 is 20.97%.

To help you determine whether Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 24.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Goldcorp Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.2 and the P/B ratio is 0.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.75 and 120.16 respectively.

At the current price Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) is trading at, 13.74 (-0.90% today), Goldcorp Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -5.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 96.15% after growing -90.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 129.90%, and -16.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 849, and the number of shares float is 848.5. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 68.80%. The float short is 1.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.69. Management has seen a return on assets of -19.60%, and also a return on investment of -27.70%.

The ability for Goldcorp Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.2 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, Goldcorp Inc. has a gross margin of 7.60%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Goldcorp Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -32.37%, with 46.24% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is -16.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.