Is Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12308.86, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has a large market cap size. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/14/1993. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is in the Broadcasting – TV industry and Services sector. Average volume for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., is 2805.07, and so far today it has a volume of 1575550. Performance year to date since the 12/14/1993 is -22.07%.

To help you determine whether Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 54.88 and forward P/E is 29.55. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a value for PEG of 7.22. P/S ratio is 2.72 and the P/B ratio is 3.01. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.93 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is trading at, 20.89 (-1.14% today), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend yield of 0.43%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.39, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 39.92% after growing 116.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -83.90%, and 6.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 582.53, and the number of shares float is *TBA. The senior management bring insider ownership to 27.70%, and institutional ownership is at 55.40%. The float short is *TBA, with the short ratio at a value of 2.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.60%, and also a return on investment of 6.10%.

The ability for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.53 and total debt/equity is 1.58. In terms of margins, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a gross margin of 45.90%, with its operating margin at 18.10%, and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -28.55%, with 5.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.37% and the 200 day simple moving average is -17.72%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.