Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46911.04, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a large market cap size. Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Halliburton Company is in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Halliburton Company, is 8314.58, and so far today it has a volume of 2104464. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 61.51%.

To help you determine whether Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 53.08. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Halliburton Company has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.77 and the P/B ratio is 4.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is trading at, 54.14 (0.19% today), Halliburton Company has a dividend yield of 1.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -6.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2140.00% after growing -119.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 111.00%, and -31.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 868.08, and the number of shares float is 861.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 80.00%. The float short is 2.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.4. Management has seen a return on assets of -18.00%, and also a return on investment of 0.40%.

The ability for Halliburton Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.2, and quick ratio is 2.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.26 and total debt/equity is 1.27. In terms of margins, Halliburton Company has a gross margin of 6.30%, with its operating margin at -39.80%, and Halliburton Company has a profit margin of -33.30%.

The 52 week high is -3.46%, with 99.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.18% and the 200 day simple moving average is 22.83%.

